Fast Talkers Get Less Information Accross

Take your time you'll say much more

Fast talkers are not as efficient as those with a slower delivery.

Research has found that those who rush through their sentences take just as much time to convey messages as those who talk slowly, because their speech contains much less information.

The study also found that slow talkers use more complicated or bigger words - while the babblers use more common phrases.

And men convey more information than women at the same speech rate - this is because women are more concerned with making sure their listeners understand what they're saying