30 People Missing After Italy Avalanche

They're feared dead

The Department of Foreign Affairs says there are no indications any Irish person has been caught up in an Avalanche in Italy.

30 people are missing - feared dead - after a ski hotel in the centre of the country was buried.

It's believed to have been sparked by a series of earthquakes yesterday morning.

Rescuers were forced to use skis to reach the worst affected areas.

Journalist Tom Kington reports from Rome: Anyone with serious concerns for Irish citizens in the area can call +39 06 585 2381/+353 1 408 2527.