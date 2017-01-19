Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

12:00 - 14:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

30 People Missing After Italy Avalanche

by Kim Buckley  19th Jan 2017  10:25
Today FM image

They're feared dead

The Department of Foreign Affairs says there are no indications any Irish person has been caught up in an Avalanche in Italy.

30 people are missing - feared dead - after a ski hotel in the centre of the country was buried.

It's believed to have been sparked by a series of earthquakes yesterday morning.

Rescuers were forced to use skis to reach the worst affected areas.

Journalist Tom Kington reports from Rome: Anyone with serious concerns for Irish citizens in the area can call +39 06 585 2381/+353 1 408 2527.

  • Today FM image

    Michael Flatley to dance at Trump Inauguration

    Today FM image

    PAC to investigate overspend at 'empty' hospital

    Today FM image

    30 People Missing After Italy Avalanche

    Today FM image

    Fast Talkers Get Less Information Accross

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos