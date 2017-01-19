Love it? Like it!

PAC to investigate overspend at 'empty' hospital

by Gavan Reilly  19th Jan 2017  11:33
Today FM image

Hospital in Cashel had no patients during recent visit

The Public Accounts Committee has heard allegations of major overspending - to renovate a hospital with no overnight patients.

The HSE is to be asked to explain an overspend for services at Our Ladys Hospital in Cashel.

Local Labour TD Alan Kelly says the hospital had no patients whatsoever at the time of a recent visit where he accompanied the health minister Simon Harris.

It's after claims that the renovation is already €7m above budget.

However Kelly says the project has already cost €27 million - when in fact the original expectation was €15m.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports:

