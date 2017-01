PAC to investigate overspend at...

Michael Flatley will reportedly take part in Donald Trump's inauguration.

The 57-year-old 'Lord of the Dance' will come out of retirement for the Liberty Ball tomorrow evening.

The new US President has been having difficulty finding entertainment for the night.

Here's Flately doing his thang

The line-up now includes reality show contestant Jackie Evancho, The Piano Guys, DJ RaviDrum and The Frontmen of Country.