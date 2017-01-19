Up To 30 People Missing After Italy Avalanche

Rescuers say many are dead

Rescue vehicles are still trying to reach tourists after an avalanche in central Italy.

Up to 30 people are trapped, after snow buried a hotel in the centre of the country.

The avalanche was believed to be triggered by a series of earthquakes in the central Abruzzo region.

Up to 30 people are unaccounted for and rescue workers say 'many are dead'.

Rescuers battled heavy snow overnight to reach Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche buried the ski resort in Italy's Abruzzo region. pic.twitter.com/QKm7r9uIaR — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 19, 2017





Kim Buckley has this report:

The Department of Foreign Affairs says there are no indications any Irish person has been caught up in an Avalanche in Italy.

Anyone with serious concerns can call 0 1 408 2527.