Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Up To 30 People Missing After Italy Avalanche

by Kim Buckley  19th Jan 2017  13:07
Today FM image

Rescuers say many are dead

Rescue vehicles are still trying to reach tourists after an avalanche in central Italy.

Up to 30 people are trapped, after snow buried a hotel in the centre of the country.

Today FM Image

The avalanche was believed to be triggered by a series of earthquakes in the central Abruzzo region.

Up to 30 people are unaccounted for and rescue workers say 'many are dead'.


Kim Buckley has this report: 

The Department of Foreign Affairs says there are no indications any Irish person has been caught up in an Avalanche in Italy.

Anyone with serious concerns can call 0 1 408 2527.

 

  • Today FM image

    Victim's family hurt by killer's sentence

    Today FM image

    54 reposession cases listed for Limerick court today

    Today FM image

    13 cancers presumed missed at Wexford General

    Today FM image

    Up To 30 People Missing After Italy Avalanche

  • Today FM image

    More Hidden Secrets In Disney's Pixar Movies Have Been...

    Today FM image

    Gift Grub - Trump - The Inauguration

    Today FM image

    Content Creator & Reporter - Today FM - Careers

    Today FM image

    How's my hair?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos