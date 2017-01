Up To 30 People Missing After...

13 cancers presumed missed at Wexford General

Wexford General Hospital | File photo | Image: RollingNews.ie

One man has since died



13 patients with bowel cancer, including one man who died, are likely to have had their cancers missed by a consultant at Wexford General Hospital.

615 patients were recalled after two patients presented with bowel cancer, who had recently undergone a colonoscopy at the hospital.

The Health Minister has sympathised with the families of the patients involved.

Juliette Gash reports;