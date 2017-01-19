54 reposession cases listed for Limerick court today

Court lists is no longer published to deter protesters



54 applications for orders of home repossession have been heard in Limerick today.

The court has begun hand delivering letters to defendants and stopped publishing the court list online to try to prevent courtroom demonstrations.

Last May the court was abandoned after over a hundred anti eviction protestors interrupted proceedings.

There has been an increased Garda presence in court to try and avert similar scenes.

This man who negotiated a last minute deal with the bank says its been a very stressful time for his entire family.