Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

54 reposession cases listed for Limerick court today

by Sinead Spain  19th Jan 2017  15:52
Today FM image

Court lists is no longer published to deter protesters


54 applications for orders of home repossession have been heard in Limerick today.

The court has begun hand delivering letters to defendants and stopped publishing the court list online to try to prevent courtroom demonstrations.

Last May the court was abandoned after over a hundred anti eviction protestors interrupted proceedings.

There has been an increased Garda presence in court to try and avert similar scenes.

This man who negotiated a last minute deal with the bank says its been a very stressful time for his entire family.

 

 

 

 

 

  • Today FM image

    Victim's family hurt by killer's sentence

    Today FM image

    54 reposession cases listed for Limerick court today

    Today FM image

    13 cancers presumed missed at Wexford General

    Today FM image

    Up To 30 People Missing After Italy Avalanche

  • Today FM image

    More Hidden Secrets In Disney's Pixar Movies Have Been...

    Today FM image

    Gift Grub - Trump - The Inauguration

    Today FM image

    Content Creator & Reporter - Today FM - Careers

    Today FM image

    How's my hair?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos