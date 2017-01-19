Victim's family hurt by killer's sentence

Edward Fitzgerald killed over €100 debt

The family of a man who was stabbed to death over a 100 debt says theyre disappointed with the sentence handed down to his killer.



William Gilsenan of Larch Hill in Santry, Dublin 9 was jailed for four years after being found guilty of Edward Fitzgeralds manslaughter in 2014.



The court heard Mr. Fitzgerald, a known drug dealer, had been threatening Mr. Gilsenan and his mother over the debt.



Despite her disappointment over the sentence handed down today, Edwards sister Nicola praised all those who brought about the successful prosecution:

