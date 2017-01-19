Victim's family hurt by killer's sentence

Close
The family of a man who was stabbed to death over a 100 debt says theyre disappointed with the sentence handed down to his killer.
William Gilsenan of Larch Hill in Santry, Dublin 9 was jailed for four years after being found guilty of Edward Fitzgeralds manslaughter in 2014.
The court heard Mr. Fitzgerald, a known drug dealer, had been threatening Mr. Gilsenan and his mother over the debt.
Despite her disappointment over the sentence handed down today, Edwards sister Nicola praised all those who brought about the successful prosecution: