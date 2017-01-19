Martin McGuinness to step down

Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness and party colleagues walk out of the Stormont Parliament Building assembly chamber | Image: RollingNews.ie

Health concerns mean he's not physically able



Martin McGuinness is stepping down as Sinn Féin's leader in Northern Ireland.

He's announced he won't stand in the next election in March, partly due to concerns about his health.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports.

McGuinness says he had planned to step aside as Deputy First Minister this coming May, ten years after taking office alongside Ian Paisley.

But the current crisis - and also his personal health problems - had overtaken that plan, and he has decided to make way for a new leader.

He says in a statement that after long and careful consideration, he has decided "it is time for a new generation of republicans to lead us into the election and the negotiations that will follow".

He says his obvious health issues are being addressed by a superb team, but he is simply not physically able to continue with his current role.

He says he'll remain a Sinn Fein activist but it brings to an end 35 years of elected life, which also saw him run for President in 2011.

And, as he says, it will mean a new leader taking over for Sinn Fein north of the border in the coming weeks.