Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Martin McGuinness to step down

by Juliette Gash  19th Jan 2017  18:34
Today FM image

Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness and party colleagues walk out of the Stormont Parliament Building assembly chamber | Image: RollingNews.ie

Health concerns mean he's not physically able


Martin McGuinness is stepping down as Sinn Féin's leader in Northern Ireland.

He's announced he won't stand in the next election in March, partly due to concerns about his health.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports.

McGuinness says he had planned to step aside as Deputy First Minister this coming May, ten years after taking office alongside Ian Paisley.

But the current crisis - and also his personal health problems - had overtaken that plan, and he has decided to make way for a new leader.

Today FM Image

He says in a statement that after long and careful consideration, he has decided "it is time for a new generation of republicans to lead us into the election and the negotiations that will follow".

He says his obvious health issues are being addressed by a superb team, but he is simply not physically able to continue with his current role.

He says he'll remain a Sinn Fein activist but it brings to an end 35 years of elected life, which also saw him run for President in 2011.

And, as he says, it will mean a new leader taking over for Sinn Fein north of the border in the coming weeks.

  • Today FM image

    Baby girls to start drug trial

    Today FM image

    Gorrilaz Are Back

    Today FM image

    Martin McGuinness to step down

    Today FM image

    Jay Z & Kanye, Wolf Alice, Trainspotting 2

  • Today FM image

    More Hidden Secrets In Disney's Pixar Movies Have Been...

    Today FM image

    Gift Grub - Trump - The Inauguration

    Today FM image

    Content Creator & Reporter - Today FM - Careers

    Today FM image

    Michael Flatley to dance at Trump Inauguration

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos