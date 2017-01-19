Love it? Like it!

Baby girls to start drug trial

by Juliette Gash  19th Jan 2017  19:13
Today FM image

Spinraza is 1st drug to treat SMA1


Two baby girls with a rare terminal condition are about to embark on potentially life saving treatment.

Spinraza is the first drug to succesfully treat and reverse SMA1, but hasn't been approved by the European Medicine's Agency.

Last week Lara and Nellie's fathers Stephen and Niall said time was running out;
This evening they contacted Today FM to say that Temple Street Children's hospital had been approved as an Expanded Access Programme, meaning Lara and Nellie should start treatment in a few weeks.

