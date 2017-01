Trump Becomes The 45th US...

Car Ploughs Through Crowds In Melbourne Killing 3

It's not believed to be terror releated

Three people have died after a car hit pedestrians in the centre of Melbourne in Australia.

Up to 20 people are believed to have been injured in the incident.

Local media are reporting that police believe a man deliberately drove his car into a crowd - however it's NOT believed to be terror related.

A man has been arrested.