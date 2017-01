Chewing Properly Is Good For Your Health

It boosts the mouth's immune system

Taking time to chew your food properly not only reduces the risk of choking but it's also good for your health.

Munching for longer boosts the mouth's immune system and protects against illness.

A poll has found the average person chews their food just six times, with busy 25 to 34 year old professionals the worst culprits.

It's recommended you chew softer foods 5-10 times, and more dense foods (meats/vegetables) up to 30 times before swallowing.