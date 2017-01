8 people found alive under avalanche in Italy

A snow plough works along a road near the town of Farindola, central Italy | Image: Gregorio Borgia AP/Press Association Images

Rescuers try to reach them

Emergency services say they've found 8 people - including 2 children - alive under the avalanche that hit an Italian hotel.



Rescuers are working to free them, according to the fire brigade.

Helicopters have been dispatched with equipment and doctors.

Teams have been searching for around 30 people thought to have been inside the buried building.



Sky's Enda Brady is nearby: