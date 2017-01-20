Celebrities Protest Donald Trump

A rally was held in New York last night

Up to 900-thousand people are expected to watch Donald Trump take the Oath of Office this evening.

However, some Democrats and celebrities are boycotting the event.

Oscar winning actor Rober De Niro was among some of the big names to lead last night's anti-Trump rally outside the president-elect's hotel in Manhattan.

Julianne Moore, Sally Field, Mark Ruffalo, Cher, Michael Moore and Mayor Bill de Blasio were among the thousands of New Yorkers who turned up in the freezing cold to protest against the incoming president.

And Alec Baldwin did his famous SNL impression.

Alec Baldwin mocks President-elect Donald Trump during a protest rally in New York pic.twitter.com/SNwV9Fi1dE — ITV News (@itvnews) January 20, 2017





Kim Buckley has this report: