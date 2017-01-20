Love it? Like it!

Celebrities Protest Donald Trump

by Kim Buckley  20th Jan 2017  13:08
Today FM image

A rally was held in New York last night

Up to 900-thousand people are expected to watch Donald Trump take the Oath of Office this evening.

However, some Democrats and celebrities are boycotting the event.

Oscar winning actor Rober De Niro was among some of the big names to lead last night's anti-Trump rally outside the president-elect's hotel in Manhattan.

Julianne Moore, Sally Field, Mark Ruffalo, Cher, Michael Moore and Mayor Bill de Blasio were among the thousands of New Yorkers who turned up in the freezing cold to protest against the incoming president.

And Alec Baldwin did his famous SNL impression.


Kim Buckley has this report:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

