First Dates star admits harassing celebrity chef

by Sinead Spain  20th Jan 2017  15:15
Today FM image

Daphney Sanasie sent over 100 texts to Dylan McGrath


A woman who once starred in RTÉ’s First Dates Ireland TV show has admitted harassing celebrity chef Dylan McGrath.

Daphney Sanasie, of Jamestown Road in Dublin 8, bombarded him with over 100 texts and calls after he asked her to leave him alone in September 2015.

The court heard they’d been on two dates together, including one on Valentine’s Day that year.Today FM Image

Mr. McGrath went to Gardaí after she refused to leave him alone.

Judge Michael Walsh was told the 26-year-old South African model only stopped contacting him after she was arrested.

She’s due to be sentenced next month.

