"No credible evidence" of padeophile ring in the North

File photo of former Kincora Boys Home in Belfast | image: Niall Carson PA Wire/PA Images

Catalogue of errors was identified



An inquiry into allegations of historical abuse in Northern Ireland has found "no credible evidence" of a paedophile ring involving senior British establishment figures.

But it DID find what's being described as a "catalogue of errors" by authorities.

Anthony Hart's recommended a minimum compensation payment of more than eight thousand euro to victims.