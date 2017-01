Trump begins rolling back Obamacare

Picture by Patrick Semansky AP/Press Association Images

New US President prepares for first full day in power

Donald Trump is preparing for his first full day as the 45th President of the United States.



He officially took over from Barack Obama in Washington yesterday where he took the oath of office on the steps of the Capitol Building.



President Trump has already started the process of scrapping some of Barack Obama's key policies.



He has begun by targeting heath reforms, commonly called "Obamacare".

He is also promising changes in areas like energy, trade, jobs and growth: