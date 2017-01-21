Love it? Like it!

Gardai and Revenue praised for huge drugs seizure

by Today FM  21st Jan 2017  08:50
Today FM image

Photocall file photo

Cannabis worth €37.5 million found at Dublin Port

The Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has praised Gardai and Revenue following the seizure of almost two tonnes of herbal cannabis at Dublin port yesterday.

The seizure, worth €37.5 million is believed to be one of the largest ever hauls of cannabis in the history of the state.

Minister Fitzgerald says it demonstrates the determination of Gardaí and Customs in going after the activities of drugs gangs.

Drugs and Community Minister of State Catherine Byrne says the seizure is a major blow to the drug traffickers:

