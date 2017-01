Five still alive inside Italian avalanche hotel

A view of the mountains' crest in the area of Rigopiano, central Italy, where a hotel has been buried under an avalanche on Wednesday. Picture by Gregorio Borgia AP/Press Association Images

Four more pulled from debris overnight

Rescuers in Italy say five people are still alive inside the debris of a hotel, crushed by an avalanche earlier this week.



Four children are among the latest survivors pulled alive from the debris of the Rigopiano hotel in the eastern Abruzzo region.



Nine people have been rescued so far.



Four people are known to have died after the bodies of two women were recovered overnight, but 15 others remain unaccounted for.



Reporter Enda Brady is near the scene of the disaster: