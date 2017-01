16 die as school ski trip bus crashes in Italy

Charred remains of a bus that has crashed and caught fire in Italy, 21-01-2017. Image: Vigili del Fuoco

Hungarian students died when their coach burst into flames

Sixteen people are dead after a bus carrying Hungarian students crashed in northern Italy.



39 people were injured in the accident on a motorway near Verona late last night.



It is understood the bus hit a pylon, bursting into flames.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The bus was carrying the school group home from a skiing trip in France.