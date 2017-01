Man charged over Irene White murder

Irene White was found murdered in 2005

Suspect was arrested in Monaghan yesterday

A man in his thirties is appearing in court this afternoon, charged in connection with the murder of Irene White in County Louth 12 years ago.



The mother-of-three was fatally stabbed in her home in Dundalk on April 6th 2005.



Gardaí in Monaghan yesterday arrested a man in connection with the investigation.



He is due to appear at Dundalk District Court.