Gardai say massive drugs haul is a blow to organised crime

Almost €40 million in herbal cannabis seized at Dublin Port

Gardaí have described the seizure of almost €40 million worth of drugs as significant blow against organised crime.



The cannabis herb was found concealed in a shipment from Europe at Dublin Port yesterday.



The Tánaiste and Minister for Justice, Frances Fitzgerald, has praised Gardai and Revenue for what's believed to be one of the largest ever hauls of cannabis here.



Assistant Commissioner John O Driscoll says the operation has dealt a blow to drugs gangs: