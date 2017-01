FF move 6 points ahead in new survey

FG and Ind Alliance down in S. Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll

Fianna Fáil are six points ahead of Fine Gael according to the first opinion poll of the year.



The Sunday Times poll by Behaviour and Attitudes shows Fianna Fáil up one to 29%.

Fine Gael down three points to 23%.



Sinn Féin is down two points and its support now stands at 17% while the Independent Alliance is also down 2 points to 3%.



Enda Kenny is the most unpopular party leader, down four points to 29%.



Stephen O'Brien is Political Editor with the Sunday Times: