Media 'invented' feud with CIA says Trump

President Donald Trump prepares to sign his first executive order, 20-01-2017. Image: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

New president disputes crowd estimates at inauguration

The White House has accused the media of dishonestly reporting the size of the crowd at Donald Trump's inauguration.



In his first ever briefing Press secretary Sean Spicer said it had been "the largest audience to ever see an inauguration".

The claim flies in the face of photographic evidence showing sparse crowds to the rear of the National Mall in Washington DC.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claims the grass created a misleading effect:

Meanwhile, President Trump used a visit to CIA Headquarters in Virginia to tell them that the media 'invented' his feud with the intelligence community:

