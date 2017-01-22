Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE SUNDAY BUSINESS SHOW

10:00 - 11:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 23:59

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Media 'invented' feud with CIA says Trump

by Today FM  22nd Jan 2017  07:26
Today FM image

President Donald Trump prepares to sign his first executive order, 20-01-2017. Image: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

New president disputes crowd estimates at inauguration

The White House has accused the media of dishonestly reporting the size of the crowd at Donald Trump's inauguration.

In his first ever briefing Press secretary Sean Spicer said it had been "the largest audience to ever see an inauguration".

The claim flies in the face of photographic evidence showing sparse crowds to the rear of the National Mall in Washington DC.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claims the grass created a misleading effect:

Meanwhile, President Trump used a visit to CIA Headquarters in Virginia to tell them that the media 'invented' his feud with the intelligence community:

  • Today FM image

    Choose Life, Choose a Job...

    Today FM image

    Pedestrian dies in Laois crash

    Today FM image

    Media 'invented' feud with CIA says Trump

    Today FM image

    FF move 6 points ahead in new survey

  • Today FM image

    Gift Grub - Tinker Flatley Chats to Iano

    Today FM image

    Man charged over Irene White murder

    Today FM image

    Gardai say massive drugs haul is a blow to organised crime

    Today FM image

    16 die as school ski trip bus crashes in Italy

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos