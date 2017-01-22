Choose Life, Choose a Job...

Ewan McGregor as Renton from the infamous toilet scene in the cult film [Miramax]

20 years on, Trainspotting sequel premieres tonight

The long-awaited sequel to classic 90's movie Trainspotting has its premiere in Edinburgh tonight.



T2 sees Ewan McGregor return to the role that made him a star.



Meanwhile, the community in Leith, where the black comedy was shot, say it has made a real impact.



These locals say the movie, based on a novel by Irvine Welsh, challenged drug users to kick the habit and "choose life" instead:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IGdiACWiMAM" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>