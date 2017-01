Petrol prices rise to highest in nearly 2 years

Average petrol price is €1.36 per litre

Fuel prices have seen their biggest monthly increase in nearly two years.



The AA says petrol and diesel are up by five cent per litre, compared to December.



Petrol prices are now at their highest since March 2015.



The AA says the average cost of a litre of petrol is just over €1.36 while diesel is just under €1.27.



The motoring organisation is calling for a reduction in what it calls "excessive" fuel taxes.



It says an estimated 63% of the retail price of petrol consists of taxes.