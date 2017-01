Successor For Martin McGuinness To Be Named Today

The Deputy First Minister stepped down last week

Sinn Fein will name a successor for Martin McGuinness as party leader in Northern Ireland today.

Michelle O'Neill, who has been serving in Stormont as health minister, is being seen as one of the favourites to get the job.

The Mid-Ulster MLA was the one to confirm last week that her party wouldn't be nominating anyone to replace the Deputy First Minister, meaning an election would have to be called.