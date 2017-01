PSNI Officer Shot in Belfast

File photo. Image: RollingNews.ie

He received injuries to his arm

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has described last night's shooting of a police officer in Belfast as an outrageous and cowardly.

Detectives in Belfast are questioning a 36 year old man after the PSNI officer was struck twice in the arm outside a petrol station.

He's now in a stable condition in hospital.

Officers are treating it as attempted murder, and say their main line of enquiry is dissident republicans.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire says he's appalled by what's happened: