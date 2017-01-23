Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE IAN DEMPSEY BREAKFAST SHOW

07:00 - 09:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Government Announcing Rural Jobs Plan

by Kim Buckley  23rd Jan 2017  07:20
Today FM image

135 thousand jobs to be created by 2020

The Government will today publish a plan for rural Ireland, aimed at helping to create 135,000 jobs around the country.

The plan devised by Minister Heather Humphreys is modelled on the previous Government Action Plans on Jobs.

This plan contains over 270 actions which it says will support sustainable communities, enterprise and employment, maximise tourism potential, foster culture and creativity and improve rural infrastructure.

60 million euro will be invested in the rejuvenation of 600 rural and regional towns, alongside a pilot scheme to encourage people to live in town and village centres.

50 million will be invested in job creation in the regions, there's a pledge to increase foreign direct investment in the regions to 40% - all to achieve the target of 135,000 jobs outside our cities by 20-20.

An Atlantic Economic corridor will also be developed along the Western Seaboard.

 

  • Today FM image

    1 in 4 Admit To Logging On To Loved Ones' Facebook Accounts

    Today FM image

    Government Announcing Rural Jobs Plan

    Today FM image

    Four heavyweight quarter finals on the horizon in the...

    Today FM image

    Chelsea the big winners after another crazy Premier League...

  • Today FM image

    Celebrities Protest Donald Trump

    Today FM image

    Ireland's Only Free Music Festival

    Today FM image

    Trump claims media under-reported inauguration crowds

    Today FM image

    Pedestrian dies in Laois crash

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos