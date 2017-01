1 in 4 Admit To Logging On To Loved Ones' Facebook Accounts

Private messages are looked at first

One in four people admit to logging on to the Facebook accounts of friends, family, partners and exes.

Computer scientists have warned that it's those we trust most who frequently log in without permission.

Jealousy and suspicion are the main motivators for snooping, and it's the private messages that are looked at first.

In many cases, the breach of trust has ended relationships.