Three arrested in human trafficking investigation

Two are Aer Lingus staff



Three men have been arrested as part of an investigation into suspected human trafficking at Dublin Airport.

The man aged 61, 56 and 28 - are being detained at Ballymun and Coolock Garda stations.

Two of them are Aer Lingus staff. The company says it's co-operating fully with authorities on the matter.

Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald says we need to be vigilant at airports and ports

Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan says the investigation is in its early stages