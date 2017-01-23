Can Burnt Toast Give You Cancer?

We're being advised to avoid eating overcooked carbs

People are being advised to avoid eating burnt toast, chips or potatoes to decrease the risk of cancer.

Health officials say a chemical called acrylamide, which can cause the disease, forms when starchy foods are cooked at high temperatures.

The danger foods also include chips, biscuits, pizza base, and root vegetables like potatoes and parsnips.

Although some people prefer their toast burnt, we’re being advised to only fry, roast, bake or toast starchy food until it’s a golden brown colour.

But should you throw out our toast if it gets burnt?

