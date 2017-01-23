Love it? Like it!

Woman starts jail term for her role in attack on Dale Creighton

by Today FM  23rd Jan 2017  16:42
Today FM image

Image: RollingNews.ie

Young mother Aisling Burke sentenced to 1 year

A young single mother has been taken into custody to begin a one year sentence for her role in an attack that led to the death of a 20-year-old man in Dublin.

Aisling Burke of Beechpark in Collinstown, Co. Westmeath went on trial for Dale Creighton's murder before her plea to the lesser charge of violent disorder was accepted.

At about 3am on New Year’s Day 2014, Dale Creighton was chased to a footbridge in Tallaght on suspicion of mugging Aisling Burke.

This day last week, her brother David was jailed for seven and a half years for his part in the killing.

Four others who pleaded guilty to manslaughter were also handed sentences of between three and six years.

Ms. Justice Deirdre Murphy said she felt Ms. Burke’s conduct was a contributing factor to the frenzied final assault on Mr. Creighton.

There was no evidence that she hit him, but witnesses described a woman fitting her description “screaming, roaring and cursing” about a phone.

She was handed a five year sentence for violent disorder with the final four years suspended but she was given until today to arrange childcare for her son.

She returned to court this morning in a blue and black tracksuit and was taken into custody to begin her one year sentence.

 

 

 

 

