Michelle O'Neill becomes SF leader in Northern Ireland

Former minister for health in the NI Executive Michelle O'Neill in the Mansion House, Dublin | Image: RollingNews.ie

North's Health Minister succeeds Martin McGuinness

Michelle O'Neill is the new leader of Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland.

The MLA will take over from Martin McGuinness who stood down last week because of poor health.

The 40-year-old, from county Tyrone, is currently the Health Minister north of the border.

She has been involved in republican politics since her teens and has held various senior positions within the party.