VIDEO: Pups rescued from Avalanche Hotel

A snow plough works along a road near the town of Farindola, central Italy | Image: Gregorio Borgia AP/Press Association Images

The Fire Brigade shared adorable footage of rescue

There's fresh hope more survivors could be found in Italy after Wednesday's devastating avalanche.

The team trying reach people in the Hotel Rigopiano today found three puppies alive inside.

They pulled nine people from the debris on Friday and early Saturday.

They have been saying the chances of finding any of the 23 people still missing slim.

But they're now saying the discovery of the white sheepdog pups is a sign there may still be air pockets under the snow.