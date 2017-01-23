Love it? Like it!

Gardai renew appeal over murder of Mark Burke

by Today FM  23rd Jan 2017  19:42
Today FM image

Dubliner's partial remains found at recycling plant in 2014

Gardaí in Dublin are launching a fresh witness appeal into the murder of Mark Burke more than two years ago.

The 36 year old's partial remains were found at Thornton's Recycling Plant on Killeen Road on July 31st of 2014.

Gardaí say they have followed over 600 lines of investigation into how, where and when Mark died.

Gardaí have established that the last confirmed sighting of Mark was on Corrig Avenue, Dun Laoghaire on Monday 28th of July 2014 at 2.30pm.

The appeal is now focused on this area as there is a period of up to 80 hours for which Mark's movements are unknown.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who knew Mark, who may have been in Mark’s company, saw or spoke to Mark, between 2.30pm on the 28th July and 31st July 2014 to contact them at Ballyfermot Garda Station 6667200, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.

