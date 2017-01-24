Three Men Due In Court In...

British Supreme Court To Deliver BREXIT ruling

Its ruling on whether Article 50 can be triggered without consulting parliament

Britain's highest court will this morning deliver a landmark ruling on Brexit.

The UK Supreme Court's been asked to rule on whether the British government can trigger Article 50, without first consulting parliament.

Triggering Article 50 will formally start the process of the UK exiting the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May wants to press ahead without getting parliamentary approval.

But businesswoman Gina Miller, who took the case, says that would be a breach of democratic principles: