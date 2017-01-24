Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Three Men Due In Court In Connection With Immigration Offences

by Kim Buckley  24th Jan 2017  06:54
Today FM image

file photo

Two are Aer Lingus Staff

Three men will appear in court later after an alleged human-trafficking operation was detected at Dublin Airport.

Gardai believe two of the men - who are Aer Lingus staff members - were trying to help a third man enter the country without passing through immigration.

Three men - aged 28, 56 and 61 - were arrested at Dublin Airport on Sunday night while searches were carried out on property and vehicles.

Aer Lingus has confirmed two of its employees were arrested at the airport and says it's cooperating fully with Gardai in their investigation.

The men are currently being detained at Ballymun, Swords and Coolock garda stations.

They're due to appear before Dublin District Court this morning, charged in connection with immigration offences.

  • Today FM image

    Gym Gear May be Bad For Your Heart

    Today FM image

    Today FM Sportsday

    Today FM image

    Today Is Turnback Tuesday

    Today FM image

    Blame it on the weatherman, not the groundsman

  • Today FM image

    Matthew McConaughey Joins Dermot & Dave To Show Off His Irish...

    Today FM image

    Three arrested in human trafficking investigation

    Today FM image

    Boy (7) loses fight for life after crash that killed his mother

    Today FM image

    Ed Sheeran Releases New Video For 'Castle On The Hill'

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos