Three Men Due In Court In Connection With Immigration Offences

file photo

Two are Aer Lingus Staff

Three men will appear in court later after an alleged human-trafficking operation was detected at Dublin Airport.

Gardai believe two of the men - who are Aer Lingus staff members - were trying to help a third man enter the country without passing through immigration.

Three men - aged 28, 56 and 61 - were arrested at Dublin Airport on Sunday night while searches were carried out on property and vehicles.

Aer Lingus has confirmed two of its employees were arrested at the airport and says it's cooperating fully with Gardai in their investigation.

The men are currently being detained at Ballymun, Swords and Coolock garda stations.

They're due to appear before Dublin District Court this morning, charged in connection with immigration offences.