Today Is Turnback Tuesday

We're most likely to break our New Year's Resolutions

Today's been christened "Turnback Tuesday".

Psychologists say today's the day that people are most likely to break their New Years's resolutions.

They say a combination of boredom and frustration make many of us return to our bad habits.

Counseling Psychologist Aisling Curtin runs courses to help people stick to their resolutions, and came up with the idea of labeling today as Turnback Tuesday: