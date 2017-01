Gym Gear May be Bad For Your Heart

Tight gear makes your heart work harder

Today is Turnback Tuesday, where we're most likely to be giving up our New Years Resolutions, and now we have another excuse for you to quit the gym.

It turns out tight fitting Lycra gym gear could be putting your heart under strain.

Researchers have found that the sportswear is no better at keeping the body cool than looser garments.

The heart then works harder, because the body is heating up and heat is then becoming trapped in the tight clothes.