McGregor cancels interview with Piers Morgan

Ewan McGregor has pulled out of an appearance on Good Morning Britain because of comments host Piers Morgan made about women's marches.
The presenter had said he was planning a men's march "to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists".
Now the Trainspotting star's tweeted to say he didn't realise who hosted the show when he agreed to go on.
Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch— Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017
The Response
Vainspotting.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017
Heres the original article
Here's my @DailyMail column on the #womensmarch that caused Ewan McGregor to throw his thespian tantrum today: https://t.co/cI6Atd0bWq pic.twitter.com/aV9eq7ZnWL— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017