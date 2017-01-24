Gym Gear May be Bad For Your...

McGregor cancels interview with Piers Morgan

Actor didn't like the hosts comments on the #WomensMarch

Ewan McGregor has pulled out of an appearance on Good Morning Britain because of comments host Piers Morgan made about women's marches.

The presenter had said he was planning a men's march "to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists".

Now the Trainspotting star's tweeted to say he didn't realise who hosted the show when he agreed to go on.

Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch — Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017

The Response

Vainspotting. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

