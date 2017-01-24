Love it? Like it!

McGregor cancels interview with Piers Morgan

by Sinead Spain  24th Jan 2017  10:51
Today FM image

Actor didn't like the hosts comments on the #WomensMarch

Ewan McGregor has pulled out of an appearance on Good Morning Britain because of comments host Piers Morgan made about women's marches.

The presenter had said he was planning a men's march "to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists".

Now the Trainspotting star's tweeted to say he didn't realise who hosted the show when he agreed to go on.

 

