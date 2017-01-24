Nealry 60% borrow to pay bills

1 in 5 of us in debt

Nearly 60 per cent of people have to borrow money to pay their household bills.



40 per cent dip into their savings to do so while 35 per cent use their credit card to pay bills.

Overdrafts, bank loads and borrowing money from friends and family are also very common.



Motor insurance is the biggest cause for concern when it comes to household costs.

One in five of us say they we are in debt and we're worried about it.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Eoin Clarke from Price comparison website Switcher.ie who carried out the research:





