Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Nealry 60% borrow to pay bills

by Susan Keogh  24th Jan 2017  11:56
Today FM image

File photo

1 in 5 of us in debt

Nearly 60 per cent of people have to borrow money to pay their household bills.

40 per cent dip into their savings to do so while 35 per cent use their credit card to pay bills.

Overdrafts, bank loads and borrowing money from friends and family are also very common. 

Today FM Image

 

 


Motor insurance is the biggest cause for concern when it comes to household costs.

One in five of us say they we are in debt and we're worried about it. 

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Eoin Clarke from Price comparison website Switcher.ie who carried out the research:

Check what you can save here

Today FM Image

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Today FM image

    LISTEN: The moment Ireland got 3 #OscarNoms

    Today FM image

    Moyes Turns to Former Toffee to Get Sunderland Out of Sticky...

    Today FM image

    Calling all bloggers

    Today FM image

    Transgender Girls To Be Welcomed Into Girl Guides Ireland

  • Today FM image

    Matthew McConaughey Joins Dermot & Dave To Show Off His Irish...

    Today FM image

    Boy (7) loses fight for life after crash that killed his mother

    Today FM image

    Ed Sheeran Releases New Video For 'Castle On The Hill'

    Today FM image

    Ireland's Oldest Cow Has Passed Away Aged 33

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos