Ryanair defends controversial tweet

Michael O'Leary to give Social Media team a pay rise

Ryanair has defended a controversial tweet that appeared to make light of the arrest of three people at Dublin Airport on Sunday over an investigation into Human trafficking.

Two of the people arrested are employees of Aer Lingus.

Meanwhile at Dublin Airport, breaking catering news.... pic.twitter.com/GaKnchO1rF — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 23, 2017

At a press conference today Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary defended the tweet and said he will consider giving the Social Media team a pay rise.

Customers reacted angrily to the tweet.

@Ryanair this is absolutely disgusting! Makes me ashamed that I'm travelling with yous tomorrow 😕 — Eimear (@Eimearxox) January 23, 2017

@Ryanair This is absolutely disgusting and not ok. Especially given how many immigrants work for your company! Take it down! — Brian Nisbet (@natural20) January 23, 2017

Juliette Gash reports;