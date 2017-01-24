Transgender Girls To Be Welcomed...

LISTEN: The moment Ireland got 3...

Calling all bloggers

You must declare if you've been paid

Listen up bloggers!

You must now declare if you've been paid to promote a product.

New guidelines have been published by the Advertising Standards Authority.

The watchdog wants to ensure consumers are not misled by so called 'influencer marketing'.

The ASAI says those with an online following have a responsibility to declare any sponsorship they may receive.

It's encouraging the use of #AD or #SP

Social media platforms are being monitored to see if the new code is being adhered to.

If a breach is uncovered bloggers will be formally investigated.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to CEO of the ASAI Orla Twomey