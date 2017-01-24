Love it? Like it!

Calling all bloggers

by Susan Keogh  24th Jan 2017  13:38
Today FM image

You must declare if you've been paid

Listen up bloggers!

You must now declare if you've been paid to promote a product.

New guidelines have been published by the Advertising Standards Authority.

The watchdog wants to ensure consumers are not misled by so called 'influencer marketing'.

Today FM Image

 

The ASAI says those with an online following have a responsibility to declare any sponsorship they may receive.

It's encouraging the use of #AD or #SP 

Social media platforms are being monitored to see if the new code is being adhered to.

Today FM Image

 

If a breach is uncovered bloggers will be formally investigated. 

Susan Keogh has been speaking to CEO of the ASAI Orla Twomey

 

Today FM Image

