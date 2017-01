LISTEN: The moment Ireland got 3 #OscarNoms

La La Land leads the way with 14 nominations



Ireland has secured 3 nominations in the 2017 Oscars.

Actress Ruth Negga, Costume Designer Consolata Boyle and the Irish Movie The Lobster have all been recognised by the Academy.

Musical La La Land leads the nominations in 14 individual categories.

Its now tied with Titanic and All About Eve for the most in Oscars history.

The announcements were made in a video posted online.