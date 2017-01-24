Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

LOST IN MUSIC WITH LOUISE DUFFY

19:00 - 21:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

British government loses Article 50 appeal

by Gavan Reilly  24th Jan 2017  15:35
Today FM image

British Prime Minister Theresa May (left) speaks with Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels in December 2016 | Image: Geert Vanden Wijngaert AP/Press Association Images

Ruling means MPs must be given a vote on Brexit

The British prime minister has lost a Supreme Court appeal over how the UK can leave the European Union.

It means MPs in Westminster will have to be given a vote before Brexit can begin.

But it also says the devolved governments won't get a say - which could spark another push for Scottish independence.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports:

Meanwhile the Labour leader says Sinn Féin should consider taking its four seats in Westminster ahead of its vote on Brexit.

Sinn Fein holds four seats in the House of Commons but has never taken them up, as they would have to swear an oath to the crown.

But Labour's Brendan Howlin says the matters at stake are so high, the seats should be taken up:

  • Today FM image

    Man (20s) arrested over Eddie Hutch murder

    Today FM image

    Weapons seizure 'saved lives'

    Today FM image

    20 million dollars found under Brazilian man's mattress

    Today FM image

    Sold out Welsh game is getting the hearts racing early

  • Today FM image

    Matthew McConaughey Joins Dermot & Dave To Show Off His Irish...

    Today FM image

    Boy (7) loses fight for life after crash that killed his mother

    Today FM image

    Ireland's Oldest Cow Has Passed Away Aged 33

    Today FM image

    Ryanair defends controversial tweet

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos