Garda Commissioner 'should phone whistleblowers'

Mick Wallace accuses Noirin O'Sullivan of duplicity

The Garda Commissioner is being urged to pick up the phone and speak personally to a series of Garda whistleblowers.



It's after the Dáil heard claims that Noirin O'Sullivan's private dealing with whistleblowers is much different to her public statements.



Enda Kenny says it wouldn't be appropriate for the Commissioner to speak directly to people making complaints.



Speaking under Dáil privilege, Mick Wallace says the Commissioner's private actions need scrutiny: