20 million dollars found under Brazilian man's mattress

Cash linked to massive pyramid scheme

In the US, federal agents have uncovered $20 million hidden under a mattress.



The cash was hidden inside a box-spring bed during a raid of a flat in Westborough in Massachusetts.



The 28 year old Brazillian man living in the apartment has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.



Prosecutors believe the cash is linked to pyramid scheme in which around a million people lost an estimated $1 billion.