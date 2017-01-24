Love it? Like it!

Weapons seizure 'saved lives'

by Juliette Gash  24th Jan 2017  17:32
Today FM image

Detetctive Superintendent Tony Howard

Gardai say 5 of up to 20 firearms were loaded

Up to 20 firearms including an assault rifle and a sub-machine gun have been seized in west Dublin.

Gardai investigating criminal gangs made the discovery at a Greenogue Industrial estate earlier.

Today FM Image

Three men in their 40's and 50's have been arrested and are being held in the west of the capital.

Gardai are examining whether the seizure coincides with a 37 million euro cannabis haul at the weekend, and if the crimes are linked to the Kinahan gang.Today FM Image

Detective Superintendent with the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau Tony Howard says the guns appeared to be ready for use;

