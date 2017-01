Man (20s) arrested over Eddie Hutch murder

The body of Eddie Hutch is removed from a property in Poplar Row in Dublin Tuesday. Picture by: Niall Carson / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Brother of the Monk killed days after Regency shooting

Gardai investigating the death of Eddie Hutch have arrested a man in his 20's.

The man was arrested on the north side of Dublin at around 2:30 pm.

Eddie Hutch, a brother of Gerry Hutch, was killed three days after the Regency Airport Hotel shooting last February.

The murder was widely seen as retaliation for the Regency shooting, in which David Byrne, an associate of the Kinahan gang, was killed.